Commissioner chairs Revenue DPC meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Revenue Departmental Promotion Committee under the chairmanship of Nawab Shah (H.A) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch was held on Friday in the committee room of the commissioner's office.

Deputy Commissioner I Sanghar Arshad Siddiqui, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nosheroferoz Mahdi Maaloof, Assistant Commissioner General Liaqat Lund and committee members of the board of Revenue participated through the promotion committee of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Nowshahroferoz districts of Revenue Department Junior Clerks from grade 11 to senior.

Speaking at the meeting that approved the promotion from Clerk Grade 14 and Tapidar Grade 9 to Supervising Tapidar Grade 11, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said the promotion of officers and employees is the result of their hard work, will continue to serve the people with passion.