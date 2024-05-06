Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Review Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Commissioner chairs review meeting

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi chaired a review meeting here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi chaired a review meeting here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed improvement initiatives for the city, implementation of official rates and checking the quality of all food and items including milk.

The effectiveness of the campaign against encroachments affecting the flow of traffic on footpaths and roads was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by the Director General Food Authority Sindh, Deputy Commissioners and other officials.

The meeting decided for betterment of the city, improvement of sanitation, improvement of garbage collection system, repair of dilapidated road potholes, and maintenance of bridges.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed

2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed

13 minutes ago
 291 students held for using unfair means in SSC An ..

291 students held for using unfair means in SSC Annual Examinations-2024

12 minutes ago
 Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governo ..

Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochista ..

12 minutes ago
 CM Maryam paying special attention to health secto ..

CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique

12 minutes ago
 Woman killed over character suspicion

Woman killed over character suspicion

12 minutes ago
 1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents

1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents

13 minutes ago
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal B ..

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribu ..

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest bike lifter

Police arrest bike lifter

13 minutes ago
 Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC

Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC

13 minutes ago
 Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute

Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute

13 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for minist ..

Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for ministers: Barrister Saif

29 minutes ago
 10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 moto ..

10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recov ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan