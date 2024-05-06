Commissioner Chairs Review Meeting
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi chaired a review meeting here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi chaired a review meeting here on Monday.
The meeting reviewed improvement initiatives for the city, implementation of official rates and checking the quality of all food and items including milk.
The effectiveness of the campaign against encroachments affecting the flow of traffic on footpaths and roads was reviewed.
The meeting was attended by the Director General Food Authority Sindh, Deputy Commissioners and other officials.
The meeting decided for betterment of the city, improvement of sanitation, improvement of garbage collection system, repair of dilapidated road potholes, and maintenance of bridges.
