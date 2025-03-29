Commissioner Chairs Review Meeting
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements of Eid -ul -Fitr. He said that the Deputy Commissioners should complete all arrangements in order to ensure security arrangements on this occasion. He directed that all departments should issue duty rosters and ensure the attendance of the staff deployed. Emergency should be declared in hospitals during Eid days. Moreover, section 144 to be imposed on swimming on the banks of rivers and streams. Rescue teams to be deployed on the banks of the river to deal with any emergency. The mechanical fitness of the swings should give special focus and should not be allowed to operate without a fitness certificate.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak added that special steps should be taken to maintain traffic flow so that citizens do not face any problems. Cleanliness arrangements should be up to the mark in markets, entertainment places and mosques. Cleaning and decoration of the Eidgahs should be ensured . Rawalpindi Waste Management Company should ensure a remarkable and palpable difference regarding cleanliness.
The review meeting held at Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazart Ali, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Kanzi Murtaza, DGPHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha and other heads of other government departments.
