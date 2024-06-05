Commissioner chairs review meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Abid Khan chaired a performance review meeting on Wednesday to assess the progress of the ongoing polio campaign in Kohat.

According to the Commissioner Office, Commissioner Abid Khan reviewed the goals and objectives of the campaign and issued instructions to ensure its success.

He appealed to the residents of Kohat to come forward and get their children vaccinated against polio, emphasizing the importance of protecting them from permanent disability.

The Commissioner also urged the public to cooperate with polio teams to help eradicate the virus.

The meeting aimed to intensify efforts and ensure a successful campaign to make Kohat a polio-free district.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, police officers, and relevant health department officials.