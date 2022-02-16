UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Sargodha Development Authority Review Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 08:08 PM

A review meeting pertaining to various matters of Sargodha Development Authority was held here on Wednesday with Commissioner Nabil Javed in the chair

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, SDA Chairman Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon, SDA DG Iftikhar Ali Shah, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Local Government Asif Malik and Deputy Director SDA Mehr Ghulam Abbas Lak.

In the meeting, the progress reviewed on Model Town Housing Scheme plots auction, new sewerage line in Sargodha City, Mona drain sewerage water treatment, Non-development expenditure, establishment of SDA Office on 17 Kanal Land at Faisalabad Road.

The meeting was informed that out of total 3081 plots of Model Town Housing Scheme, 2531 plots have been allotted.

At present, 546 residential and 315 commercial plots are pending, out of which 148 plots have been decided for auction including 94 plots of 10 marlas and54 plots of 7 marlas while the reserve price has been fixed at Rs 200,000 per marla.

Various matters were also discussed in the meeting to make the SDA functional.

