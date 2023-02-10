Commissioner chairs security review meeting for election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saidu Sharif, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza Aslam presided over a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Coordinating Committee at the Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan, the deputy commissioners of the districts of Malakand Division, and officials of intelligence agencies.

The overall security situation in Malakand Division as well as resources for the by-elections on the vacant seats of the national and provincial assemblies were reviewed in the meeting.

The DCs briefed the committee on the issues related to the peaceful conduct of the election at the district level.

The commissioner issued orders for holding a meeting of the intelligence coordination committees at the district level and sending detailed recommendations to the divisional coordination committee regarding security arrangements for the elections.