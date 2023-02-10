UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Security Review Meeting For Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner chairs security review meeting for election

Saidu Sharif, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza Aslam presided over a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Coordinating Committee at the Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan, the deputy commissioners of the districts of Malakand Division, and officials of intelligence agencies.

The overall security situation in Malakand Division as well as resources for the by-elections on the vacant seats of the national and provincial assemblies were reviewed in the meeting.

The DCs briefed the committee on the issues related to the peaceful conduct of the election at the district level.

The commissioner issued orders for holding a meeting of the intelligence coordination committees at the district level and sending detailed recommendations to the divisional coordination committee regarding security arrangements for the elections.

Related Topics

Election Police Saidu Malakand

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

3 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

4 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.