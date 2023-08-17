Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Sialkot District Development Review Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi chaired the District Development Review meeting at Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting participants, he said work on construction of Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Wazirabad Road, Sambrial-Daska Road, Airport Road and Adda Chawinda Road should be accelerated and communication projects should be completed at the earliest. He said quality should be ensured in these projects.

The commissioner said the Solid Waste Management Company, municipal committees and union councils should work proactively to ensure provision of quality sanitation facilities and all available resources should be utilised in this regard.

He directed that the officers of construction departments should monitor the ongoing development projects themselves and ensure their completion within the stipulated time period. He said that a request would be made to the Punjab government for release of required funds for completion of the development projects on time.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Manj, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Iqbal Cheema, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Alfat Shahzad, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz Ahmad, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz, XEN Public Health Engineering Department Rana Abrar, XEN Highway Kamran Faisal, SD Building Chaudhry Ijaz and local officials of the departments concerned.

DC Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan Awan gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner Gujranwala division about the ongoing development projects in the district.

