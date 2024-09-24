Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Traffic Coordination Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner chairs traffic coordination committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A weekly meeting of the Traffic Coordination Committee, chaired by Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood, was held to address traffic flow issues in the city.

During the meeting, the commissioner announced the launch of a pilot project involving the establishment of traffic camps at 13 key locations throughout Lahore. These camps will be staffed with personnel from the Traffic Police, municipal corporation, and anti-encroachment teams, along with a vehicle designated for enforcement. Engineers from the Punjab Transport and Planning Authority (TEPA) will conduct site visits to implement minor traffic engineering interventions.

The pilot project will also monitor the Air Quality Index at the 13 designated points, which include critical traffic chokepoints such as Data Darbar, urdu Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Ram Ganj, Abid Market, Chaburji, Railway Station, Kotwali, Nawan Kot, Green Town, Kahana Bazaar, and Bhata Chowk.

These camps will operate according to specific schedules, focusing on enhancing traffic flow.

The commissioner emphasized that the initiative aims to eliminate traffic bottlenecks and conduct regular air quality analyses. He stated that addressing traffic congestion is crucial for combating smog and improving overall air quality. The project is part of comprehensive intervention strategies as directed by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the DG of LDA Tahir Farooq, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, DG of Environment Punjab, the Chief Engineer of TEPA, and representatives from the Punjab Safe City Authority and the CM Roadmap Team.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Vehicle Traffic SITE Market From Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

2 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

3 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

4 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

4 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

4 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

7 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

7 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan