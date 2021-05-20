Commissioner checks coronavirus SOPs at DC Chowk

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal paid a surprise visit to the busiest spot of the city DC Chowk to inspect the implementation of coronavirus SOPs. He stopped the car and motorcycle riders who were traveling without face masks.

He also got the violators arrested and later released them with a warning to wear a mask in future.

He appreciated the people who were wearing masks and following coronavirus SOPs. Commissioner said that it was important to wear masks in public places because prevention is the only cure for this fatal virus.