Commissioner Checks Routes Of Mourning Processions

Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:17 PM

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan on Tuesday visited various parts of the city and checked the security and administrative arrangements on the routes of mourning processions to be taken out on Youm-e-Ashur. tomorrow

He also visited Clock Tower Chowk, its adjacent bazaars, center Imam Bargah and examined cleanliness arrangements there.

He directed the officers of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure cleanliness and sanitation of procession routes on Ashura Day.

He also directed the police to beef up security in the city especially on the routes of mourning processions and majalis.

He also directed the officers of district administration to implement corona SOPs on Ashura Day and take strict action who will participate in mourning processions and majalis without wearingface masks.

Later, he met members of district peace committee.

