Commissioner checks security measures in FIEDMC projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday checked security measures in various projects of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), here on Monday.

She paid a detailed visit to M3 Industrial City, Value Addition City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City and directed the police officers to ensure tight security for foreigners working the various factories of these industrial areas.

She said that there should not be any interruption in police patrolling in industrial areas. The police staff should remain present on duty and no compromise would be made for implementing security procedures, she added.

She also directed to keep vigil eye on suspects and said that CCTV cameras, boundary walls, barbed wires and other security devices should be completed in all respects in the factories.

She also visited control rooms and issued necessary instructions to the duty staff.

She also reviewed ongoing development in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and visited the industries set up by the foreigners.

She said that complete resettlement of Special Economic Zones was a priority for which full support would be extended by the divisional administration.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed also presided over a meeting at FIEDMC head office and took briefing on security issues.