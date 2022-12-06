BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Tuesday visited different areas of the city to monitor the situation of the sewerage system. He inspected the sewage measures in Islami Colony, Green Town and Shadab Colony.

On this occasion, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur Mian Muhammad Asif, Managing Director Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar and officers of relevant departments were present.

The Commissioner directed that cleaning and de-silting of sewerage lines should be ensured properly besides covering all the manholes in the area. He directed that the phone numbers of sanitary inspectors and supervisors should be displayed in every area of Bahawalpur city. The complaint redressal system should be made more effective, he added.