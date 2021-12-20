UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Commends Administration, Police For Peaceful Polls

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

Commissioner commends administration, police for peaceful polls

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has appreciated the district administration, police and other concerned agencies for holding peaceful local bodies' polls in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber and Nowshera districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has appreciated the district administration, police and other concerned agencies for holding peaceful local bodies' polls in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber and Nowshera districts.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Commissioner Peshawar Division said that the credit of holding peaceful local bodies' polls go to government officers and security personnel who have exhibited dutifulness and hard work for which they deserve commendation.

He said that due to better performance of government machinery no major unpleasant incident occurred during the election process.

For this purpose, he has also expressed gratitude to all concerned agencies and security personnel.

The Commissioner expressed anguish and grief over the death of a newly elected General Councilor due to aerial firing at Surizai and pledged stern legal action against those responsible.

He also expressed gratitude to the general public for their cooperation in holding peaceful local bodies' polls and encouraging turn-out and expressed the hope that the elected representatives would ensure the service of the people in a better manner and will not hurt their trust.

