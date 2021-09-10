Commissioner commends facilities available at shelter home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has commended facilities being provided to homeless persons and passengers in official shelter homes and urged upon the people to cooperate with Social Welfare Department in bringing such persons to these facilities.

He expressed these views during his visit to a Shelter Home established under the auspices of Social Welfare Department on Pajagi Road here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Ihtsham-ul-Haq, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar, District Officer Social Welfare, Younas Afridi were also accompanied.

The Divisional Commissioner also inspected various sections of the shelter home and collected detailed information regarding those staying for nights in the facility.

The Commissioner expressed happiness over the satisfaction of the residents on best facilities available in shelter home and commended District Social Welfare Officer and his team for ensuring such arrangements.

He also announced the provision of more facilities in shelter homes.

During visit, the Commissioner also planted a sapling in the shelter home and expressed good wishes. He stressed for provision of better service and residential facilities at shelter homes.