UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Commends Facilities Available At Shelter Home

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner commends facilities available at shelter home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has commended facilities being provided to homeless persons and passengers in official shelter homes and urged upon the people to cooperate with Social Welfare Department in bringing such persons to these facilities.

He expressed these views during his visit to a Shelter Home established under the auspices of Social Welfare Department on Pajagi Road here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Ihtsham-ul-Haq, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar, District Officer Social Welfare, Younas Afridi were also accompanied.

The Divisional Commissioner also inspected various sections of the shelter home and collected detailed information regarding those staying for nights in the facility.

The Commissioner expressed happiness over the satisfaction of the residents on best facilities available in shelter home and commended District Social Welfare Officer and his team for ensuring such arrangements.

He also announced the provision of more facilities in shelter homes.

During visit, the Commissioner also planted a sapling in the shelter home and expressed good wishes. He stressed for provision of better service and residential facilities at shelter homes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Road Afridi Best

Recent Stories

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

17 seconds ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

5 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

21 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

58 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.