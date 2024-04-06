Commissioner commends farmers' diligence, inaugurates wheat harvesting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The fertile lands of Multan Division stand ready to yield the golden wheat harvest. Commissioner of Multan Division, Maryam Khan, lauded the sweat and toil of farmers as she ventured into the field to acknowledge their efforts at Vehari on Saturday.

The Commissioner Maryam Khan personally initiated the wheat harvesting alongside farmer brethren, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah and Additional Deputy Commissioner Taib Khan.

She announced that the Punjab government had set the procurement price of wheat at 3900 rupees per 40kg and to facilitate procurement, an app will be introduced by PITB known as Bardana App with the initiation of request submission commencing at midnight on April 13th and closing at midnight on April 17th.

She said that notification recipients will commence six bags of 100 kg for procurement, providing six bags per acre and it would be started from April 19th for farmers with eight acres or less.

Wheat procurement targets would be announced daily at procurement centres, she maintained.

The Deputy Commissioner Vehhari Syed Asif Hussain Shah provided a detailed briefing to the Commissioner while the officials of Agriculture Department were also present on the occasion.