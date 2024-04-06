Commissioner Commends Farmers' Diligence, Inaugurates Wheat Harvesting
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The fertile lands of Multan Division stand ready to yield the golden wheat harvest. Commissioner of Multan Division, Maryam Khan, lauded the sweat and toil of farmers as she ventured into the field to acknowledge their efforts at Vehari on Saturday.
The Commissioner Maryam Khan personally initiated the wheat harvesting alongside farmer brethren, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah and Additional Deputy Commissioner Taib Khan.
She announced that the Punjab government had set the procurement price of wheat at 3900 rupees per 40kg and to facilitate procurement, an app will be introduced by PITB known as Bardana App with the initiation of request submission commencing at midnight on April 13th and closing at midnight on April 17th.
She said that notification recipients will commence six bags of 100 kg for procurement, providing six bags per acre and it would be started from April 19th for farmers with eight acres or less.
Wheat procurement targets would be announced daily at procurement centres, she maintained.
The Deputy Commissioner Vehhari Syed Asif Hussain Shah provided a detailed briefing to the Commissioner while the officials of Agriculture Department were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social Welfare Department distributes financial assistance to deserving individuals6 minutes ago
-
Govt Jinnah College lifts Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup title7 minutes ago
-
DC orders complete check on transport fairs on Eid7 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Shelter Home, gives Eid gifts to women, children7 minutes ago
-
83,275 households get ration under Ramazan package in Sialkot17 minutes ago
-
FESCO promotes 125 officials17 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of rape26 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of acid attack26 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspect facilities26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against gas pilferers underway27 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 performance reviewed27 minutes ago
-
Over 20m pilgrims flock to Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in Ramadan27 minutes ago