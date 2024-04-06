Open Menu

Commissioner Commends Farmers' Diligence, Inaugurates Wheat Harvesting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner commends farmers' diligence, inaugurates wheat harvesting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The fertile lands of Multan Division stand ready to yield the golden wheat harvest. Commissioner of Multan Division, Maryam Khan, lauded the sweat and toil of farmers as she ventured into the field to acknowledge their efforts at Vehari on Saturday.

The Commissioner Maryam Khan personally initiated the wheat harvesting alongside farmer brethren, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah and Additional Deputy Commissioner Taib Khan.

She announced that the Punjab government had set the procurement price of wheat at 3900 rupees per 40kg and to facilitate procurement, an app will be introduced by PITB known as Bardana App with the initiation of request submission commencing at midnight on April 13th and closing at midnight on April 17th.

She said that notification recipients will commence six bags of 100 kg for procurement, providing six bags per acre and it would be started from April 19th for farmers with eight acres or less.

Wheat procurement targets would be announced daily at procurement centres, she maintained.

The Deputy Commissioner Vehhari Syed Asif Hussain Shah provided a detailed briefing to the Commissioner while the officials of Agriculture Department were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Agriculture Price Vehari April Gold From Wheat

Recent Stories

 

 

39 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

43 minutes ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

4 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

17 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

17 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

18 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

17 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan