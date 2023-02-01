Commissioner commits to curb corruption

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Newly posted Commissioner Multan division, Amir Khattak said that exemplary steps would be taken to curb corruption and red tape culture.

He expressed these views on Wednesday while assuming charge of the office, a guard of honour was presented to him upon his arrival at Commissioner's office.

Mr Khattak said that the Provincial government has given tasks for the uplift of the Multan division and he was well aware of the issues of the city.

He said that resolving the problems of the citizens under the open-door policy was a priority.

He said that special focus would be given to ideal cleanliness, beautification, rehabilitation of infrastructure, health and education.