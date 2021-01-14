Commissioner concerned over poor cleanliness in city

Commissioner Multan division,Javed Akhtar Mahmood during an unannounced city visit expressed his displeasure over poor state of affairs regarding cleanliness,encroachments and rampant wall chalking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division,Javed Akhtar Mahmood during an unannounced city visit expressed his displeasure over poor state of affairs regarding cleanliness,encroachments and rampant wall chalking.

He expressed his concern over poor cleanliness arrangements and encroachment in particular at Chowk Qazafi.

He directed officials concerned to undertake anti-encroachment operation on daily basis.

He also ordered upgradation of chowk Qazafi and MA Jinnah roundabouts and construction of gazebos at vacant sites around these points. "Fines should be imposed on throwing garbage",he directed.

Commissioner gave joint operation task to district government and metropolitan corporation led by Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed. Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas and others were also present.