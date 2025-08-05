Commissioner Condemns India’s Aug 5 Move As Violation Of UN Resolutions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood has expressed unwavering
solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K),
condemning India’s unilateral move of August 5, 2019, as a blatant violation of
United Nations Security Council resolutions.
In his statement on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, the commissioner
said that Pakistani nation salutes the enduring sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri
people in their just struggle for freedom. “The illegal and oppressive actions taken
by India on August 5, 2019, are a direct breach of international commitments and
an assault on the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people,” he said.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood said that no amount of state repression or unconstitutional
measures could suppress the Kashmiri people’s resolve for freedom.
“The spirit of freedom
within the hearts of Kashmiris will eventually shatter the chains of oppression and illegality.
The right to self-determination will be realized,” he added.
The commissioner urged the international community and global conscience to take
immediate notice of the gross human rights violations being committed in Indian-occupied
Kashmir. “The silence of the world in the face of such blatant atrocities must end. Pakistan
stands firmly with the Kashmiri people at every forum and will continue to support their
struggle until they attain their legitimate right to self-determination,” he added.
Zaid Bin Maqsood said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in vain, and
the Pakistani nation remains united in their cause until Kashmir is freed.
