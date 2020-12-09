UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Condoles Deceased Journalist Family, Assures Full Support

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:32 PM

Commissioner condoles deceased journalist family, assures full support

Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada Wednesday visited deceased journalist Qais Javed's house who was killed by unknown assailants the other day and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada Wednesday visited deceased journalist Qais Javed's house who was killed by unknown assailants the other day and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

He conveyed condolence messages of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz to the sister of victim journalist.

The commissioner said police was investigating the sad incident from the all angles and assured bringing the culprits to justice soon.

Akhunzada said the chief minister and chief secretary had given directives to extend full support to the victim's family.

He lauded journalistic contributions and excellent work of late Qais Javed for reporting on civic issues of the area and highlighting problems of people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Dera Ismail Khan Family All From Sad

Recent Stories

DHA inaugurates new medical fitness, occupational ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

21 minutes ago

MTI to ensure better health delivery system at PIM ..

4 minutes ago

Ashrafi regrets US's placing of Pakistan on violat ..

4 minutes ago

BBoIT holds session on its First Investment Policy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.