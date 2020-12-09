Commissioner condoles deceased journalist family, assures full support

Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada Wednesday visited deceased journalist Qais Javed's house who was killed by unknown assailants the other day and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada Wednesday visited deceased journalist Qais Javed's house who was killed by unknown assailants the other day and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

He conveyed condolence messages of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz to the sister of victim journalist.

The commissioner said police was investigating the sad incident from the all angles and assured bringing the culprits to justice soon.

Akhunzada said the chief minister and chief secretary had given directives to extend full support to the victim's family.

He lauded journalistic contributions and excellent work of late Qais Javed for reporting on civic issues of the area and highlighting problems of people.