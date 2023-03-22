Commissioner condoles martyrdom of Brigadier Mustafa Burki

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Nisar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday visited the residence of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki and condoled with the family over his martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan the other day.

The commissioner said "the cowardly acts of terrorists cannot demoralize the nation." He said the nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces against their enemies.

While paying tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, he said the nation was proud of their forces who even sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland.

The commissioner also prayed for the departed soul and his higher ranks in Jannah