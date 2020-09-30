UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Condoles With Families Of Van Accident Victims

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:22 AM

Commissioner condoles with families of van accident victims

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Tuesday visited residences of victims of motorway van accident in Latifabad and expressed condolences with the bereaved families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Tuesday visited residences of victims of motorway van accident in Latifabad and expressed condolences with the bereaved families. The Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomoro and DC Jamshoro Capt (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the tragic accident and offered fateha for the departed souls.

Abass Baloch assured that the government would provide all out support to the families of those who had lost their lives in the fatal accident which occured at M9 motorway on Saturday night. The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

