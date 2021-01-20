UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Condoles With Secretary Services Over Wife's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Commissioner condoles with Secretary Services over wife's death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Wednesday condoled with Secretary Services Sindh, Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo over sad demise of his wife.  Abass Baloch expressed his heartfelt condolences with Dr. Saeed Mangnejo, and prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.

Dr. Mangnejo's wife passed away on January 20, 2021, due to COVID-19. 

More Stories From Pakistan

