Commissioner Conducts Surprise Visits To School, THQ Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan conducted a surprise visit on Friday to the outsourced Government Girls Primary School 115-SB, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital 46-SB, and Civil Veterinary Hospital Chak No. 114 SB to inspect the conditions and services of the public facilities.

During his visit to the girls' primary school, the Commissioner expressed displeasure over the lack of basic facilities and warned the license holder to rectify all shortcomings by June.

He made it clear that failure to meet the contractual obligations within the given time frame would lead to disciplinary action. The school was found to have a low student attendance, insufficient furniture, and a deteriorating building structure.

Parents also met with the Commissioner during his visit and lodged complaints regarding teacher absenteeism and lack of proper education at the school.

At THQ Hospital 46 SB,the Commissioner Jahanzab Awan inspected various departments, inquired about the availability of medicines, and interacted with patients and their attendants to assess the quality of healthcare services.

Officials informed him that the upgrade from a Rural Health Center (RHC) to a Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital has significantly improved healthcare access for the local population.

Later, the Commissioner visited the Civil Veterinary Hospital Chak 114 SB where he reviewed staff attendance and performance. The Veterinary Officer briefed him on the provision of livestock services including vaccination, artificial insemination, and poultry treatment.

It was also highlighted that a facilitation desk was established at the hospital to provide guidance to farmers regarding livestock development projects initiated by the Chief Minister Punjab.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Dr. Muhammad Arshad Wattoo, CEO Health Dr. Sarah Safdar, and CEO Education Kulsoom Mansha during the visits.

