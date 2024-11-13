Commissioner Conducts Surprise Visits To Various Schools
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah
Shah under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program “Awami
Agenda”, visited Government Higher Secondary School No.2 Kohat early
in the morning and participated in the morning assembly.
He, on this occasion, reviewed the cleanliness of the school
premises, quality of education, attendance of teachers and other
arrangements. He also observed the teaching and learning process of
students in the classrooms.
Principal and Vice Principal of the School, Teachers and renowned
social worker Isar Ali Bangash were also with him on this occasion.
Commissioner Kohat stressed to further improve the educational
activities in the school because good education is the right of every
child. He declared that improving the quality of education is top
priority of the government. He asked for special attention on
education and training of children so that they can become the best
citizens of the future.
Motasim Billah Shah directed the authorities concerned to ensure that
children are provided quality education in schools and a clean
environment.
The Commissioner also visited the office of Irrigation Department and
expressed resentment over the poor cleanliness of the office and
reprimanded the concerned staff and officers. On the spot Commissioner
Kohat, gave a 3-hour deadline to ensure cleanliness of the entire
building and office.
The farmer who visited both the offices highly appreciated the
activities and reforms under the government’s Program “Awami Agenda”.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner Kohat also paid a surprise visit to the
offices of the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments and ordered
legal action on the spot against 20 absent employees, including some
officers. He found the cleanliness of the Agriculture Department
office satisfactory and commended the concerned staff.
