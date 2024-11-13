Commissioner conducts surprise visits to various schools

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah

Shah under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program “Awami

Agenda”, visited Government Higher Secondary School No.2 Kohat early

in the morning and participated in the morning assembly.

He, on this occasion, reviewed the cleanliness of the school

premises, quality of education, attendance of teachers and other

arrangements. He also observed the teaching and learning process of

students in the classrooms.

Principal and Vice Principal of the School, Teachers and renowned

social worker Isar Ali Bangash were also with him on this occasion.

Commissioner Kohat stressed to further improve the educational

activities in the school because good education is the right of every

child. He declared that improving the quality of education is top

priority of the government. He asked for special attention on

education and training of children so that they can become the best

citizens of the future.

Motasim Billah Shah directed the authorities concerned to ensure that

children are provided quality education in schools and a clean

environment.

The Commissioner also visited the office of Irrigation Department and

expressed resentment over the poor cleanliness of the office and

reprimanded the concerned staff and officers. On the spot Commissioner

Kohat, gave a 3-hour deadline to ensure cleanliness of the entire

building and office.

The farmer who visited both the offices highly appreciated the

activities and reforms under the government’s Program “Awami Agenda”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Kohat also paid a surprise visit to the

offices of the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments and ordered

legal action on the spot against 20 absent employees, including some

officers. He found the cleanliness of the Agriculture Department

office satisfactory and commended the concerned staff.

