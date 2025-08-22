Commissioner congratulates students on outstanding results

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Friday visited Divisional Public School (DPS) City Campus and met with ninth-grade students who produced outstanding results in recent examinations.

According to the official spokesperson here, DPC Principal Memoona Pervaiz briefed the commissioner that the school's ninth-grade students achieved a 100 per cent passing rate, with the highest score being 522 marks.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner praised the students, emphasizing that their success is not only an honor for the institution but also a testament to the hard work of parents and teachers.

He stressed that students should continue to work diligently, not just to excel in their current academic pursuits but also to develop a broader perspective through general knowledge, reading novels, and other intellectual and creative books.

The commissioner stressed the need for students to develop skills, creativity, and moral values, in addition to academic excellence, to become successful professionals and responsible citizens. He also highlighted the importance of promoting sports and extracurricular activities to enhance students' personalities.

Jahanzeb Awan commended the school for its commitment to high educational standards and character building.

He expressed his satisfaction with the school's performance, noting that such results showcase the institution's dedication to excellence and its contribution to Sargodha's educational landscape.