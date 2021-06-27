Commissioner constitutes committee to probe alleged demolition of historical buildings

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Sunday constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad in the wake of media reports regarding the alleged demolition of historical sites in the district.

The committee will review media reports on whether historical sites in Abbottabad have really been demolished or whether these reports are false. The committee will complete its report within three days and submit it to the competent authority.

It is pertinent to mention that these reports have been published in print media about the alleged demolition of the old building of the Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) and the Abbottabad Club whose new name is Services Club.

The CBA has also issued a press release in this regard in which the matter was explained. According to the CBA that the old building of the CBA was in a very dangerous condition and after the construction of the new building, the office was shifted to a new place .