Commissioner, CPO Visit Polling Stations In Kahuta, Kallar Syedan To Review Arrangements

Published July 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Sunday visited different polling stations set up for PP-7 by-elections in Kahuta and Kallar Syedan constituency.

They checked security arrangements and issued instructions to the police personnel to maintain law and order.

The CPO informed that over 4,000 police personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order on the by-election day.

The CPO directed the cops to remain vigilant to perform duties as negligence on their part would not be tolerated.

The constituency had been divided into two zones, five sectors and 15 sub-sectors to ensure security foolproof in PP-7, he said adding, 37 quick response teams of Elite Commandos had also been formed and 53 mobile teams were patrolling in the area.

133 motorcycles and 8 vehicles were also provided to all polling stations to avoid any problem on the by-election day, he informed.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons, indulge in aerial firing and use loudspeakers and strict action would be taken in case of any violation, he added.

The CPO informed that SSP Investigation, SSP Operations and other senior police officers while remaining in the field were checking duties of the police personnel.

Polling for by-elections was underway in a peaceful manner in Kahuta and Kallar Syedan constituency amid tight security arrangements, he added.

Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for 76 polling stations declared sensitive in PP-7 and extra force was deployed to control law and order situation, he added.

Comprehensive arrangements were made to hold the polling process in a peaceful environment and 28 special police pickets were set up at different points, he added.

On the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the administration had established 266 polling stations.

Total 266 polling stations were set up in the constituency for 335,295 voters in PP-7, including 171,464 male and 163,831 female.

PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan constituency falls under the constituency of NA-57.

36 male, 35 female and 195 combined polling stations have been set up while 600 lady cops were deployed at all polling stations.

The polling process started at 8 am will continue till 5 pm in the evening without any break.

