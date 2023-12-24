Commissioner cuts Christmas cake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed cut a Christmas cake at her office here on Sunday to celebrate Christmas festivities with Christian employees of the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.

Speaking on the occasion, she congratulated the Christians on the eve of Christmas and led a special prayer for solidarity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Later, she also cut a Christmas cake at District Jail and said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for Christmas celebrations across the division. She said that special Christmas bazaars were made functional to provide essential items to the Christian community at subsidized rates.

Father Emerick Joseph and others were also present.