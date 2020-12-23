Commissioner cuts Christmas cake, congratulates Christian community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood on Wednesday said that Pakistani is a peaceful society where all citizens have complete rights for celebrating their religious festivals with freedom and security.

Addressing a function on eve of Christmas at his office, he congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that such festivals promote religious harmony in society.

Commissioner said that minorities including Christian community have played an important role in in different walks of life and their services are praiseworthy.

He also distributed Christmas gifts and cut a cake among the employees belonging to the Christian community.