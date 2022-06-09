Commissioner, DC Bahawalpur review price control activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday reviewed the price control activities in the city.

They inspected various places of the city including; sahulat bazaar, grain market, cheap flour selling points and flour mills. They reviewed the prices of vegetables, fruits, poultry shops, fair price shops and essential food items.

Both officers expressed satisfaction over continuous supply of flour at official rates. They inspected the flour mill located on the Railway Road and inspected the stock register of the mill. They also talked to the farmers who came to buy fertilizer in the grain market.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that no concession will be given to those involved in hoarding and overpricing and Price Control Magistrates should make their monitoring more effective.