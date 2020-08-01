Commissioner, DC communicate Eid greetings with prisoners in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Kohat Syed Jabbar Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt. (retd) Abdur Rehman have communicated their Eid greetings to prisoners in Kohat Jail on the first day of the Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday.

In this connection Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed visited Kohat jail and communicated Eid greetings to prisoners on behalf of district administration Kohat.

He has distributed sweets among prisoners and jail staff and has enquired about their problems of administrative nature from prisoners.

ADC Kohat has also visited DHQ hospital of Kohat and has distributed sweets among patients, doctors and staff and has praised male and female doctors for their presence on duty on the first day of Eid.