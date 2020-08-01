UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner, DC Communicate Eid Greetings With Prisoners In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner, DC communicate Eid greetings with prisoners in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Kohat Syed Jabbar Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt. (retd) Abdur Rehman have communicated their Eid greetings to prisoners in Kohat Jail on the first day of the Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday.

In this connection Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed visited Kohat jail and communicated Eid greetings to prisoners on behalf of district administration Kohat.

He has distributed sweets among prisoners and jail staff and has enquired about their problems of administrative nature from prisoners.

ADC Kohat has also visited DHQ hospital of Kohat and has distributed sweets among patients, doctors and staff and has praised male and female doctors for their presence on duty on the first day of Eid.

Related Topics

Jail Male Kohat Abdur Rehman From

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin President on Indepe ..

4 hours ago

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

4 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

5 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.