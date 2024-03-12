Commissioner, DC Distribute Commendable Certificates Among Health Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder and Deputy Commissioner have distributed commendable certificates among health officers for achieving 100% result during the last national anti-polio campaign in Sindh.
District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Umar Jamali, Dr. Riaz Shah, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Area Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai Apart from Dr. Aftab Ahmed, certificates of appreciation were distributed to 33 officers and staff of the Health Department.
Addressing the ceremony held in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rand said that During the last national anti-polio campaign, excellent performance has been demonstrated by the health department of Shaheed Benazirabad throughout Sindh, which was a commendable initiative.
Together, we will play our full role for the eradication of polio so that by making polio eradication possible, innocent children can be saved from diseases like polio.
APP/nsm-rzq
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed5 minutes ago
-
Preservation work on historical Rawat Fort underway5 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for Ramadan reviewed5 minutes ago
-
CPWB to start anti-begging operation during Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
Seven UC secretaries served show cause notices5 minutes ago
-
Kajor, Pakora outlets attract Rozadars ahead of first iftar of Ramazan in KP5 minutes ago
-
Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Azma Bukhari15 minutes ago
-
Bike rider killed in road crash25 minutes ago
-
Price monitoring desks set up in Sukkur25 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 55 bln in eight months25 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur to present Ramazan programs35 minutes ago
-
Seven booked over water theft45 minutes ago