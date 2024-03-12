Commissioner, DC distribute commendable certificates among health officers

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder and Deputy Commissioner have distributed commendable certificates among health officers for achieving 100% result during the last national anti-polio campaign in Sindh.

District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Umar Jamali, Dr. Riaz Shah, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Area Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai Apart from Dr. Aftab Ahmed, certificates of appreciation were distributed to 33 officers and staff of the Health Department.

Addressing the ceremony held in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rand said that During the last national anti-polio campaign, excellent performance has been demonstrated by the health department of Shaheed Benazirabad throughout Sindh, which was a commendable initiative.

Together, we will play our full role for the eradication of polio so that by making polio eradication possible, innocent children can be saved from diseases like polio.

