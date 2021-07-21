Commissioner, DC distribute gifts among patients, prisoners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad paid separate visits to hospitals and jails where they distributed gifts among patients and prisoners on the first day of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The commissioner visited the district jail and Nishtar Hospital where he met with prisoners and patients. He extended Eid greetings to them and distributed gifts among them.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that participating in joyful moments of others doubled their celebrations.

He also inquired the patients and prisoners about the facilities being provided to them at the hospital and jail.

The Commissioner also planted a sapling at the district jail and said that a tree plantation campaign would be launched at the jail after Eid-Ul-Azha.

He said that he was paying visits to hospitals and jails on directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad also visited Central Jail, Children Complex, CPEIC and Children ward of Nishtar Hospital. He also distributed gifts among prisoners and patients.