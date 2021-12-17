UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Get Hands-on Experience As They Check Digital Girdawri System In Rural Areas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad and deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan Friday visited different parts of Qadir Pur Raan, a rural area, where they checked digital Girdawri system through their smart phones and also interviewed farmers to get their feedback on the modern online system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad and deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan Friday visited different parts of Qadir Pur Raan, a rural area, where they checked digital Girdawri system through their smart phones and also interviewed farmers to get their feedback on the modern online system.

The two officers uploaded revenue record of agriculture land while being in different Mauza Jaat and participated in digital Girdawri system, said an official release issued here.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Tayyab Khan, and assistant commissioner Amir Iftikhar gave briefing to their seniors on digital Girdawri.

On this occasion, commissioner also met with farmers and Lumberdars and apprised them of the importance of the system.

He said that Punjab government has launched digital Girdawri from the platform of board of Revenue (BoR) to link all the agriculture and other land record to the online system so that farmers can be extended relief and subsidies under wheat procurement and other government schemes in accordance with their landholding.

He said, Multan was taking the lead on way to digital Girdawri and 70 per cent work has been completed at all tehsils.

Commissioner disclosed that computerized national identity cards (CNICs) were also being linked to their property to protect their ownership rights.

