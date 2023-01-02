UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Hold Open Court To Resolve Public Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner, DC hold open court to resolve public problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Parvez Waraich on Monday held an open court to resolve public problems related to revenue at DC office.

They listened the people's problems related to revenue and issued instructions to solve them on the spot.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the purpose of this important initiative of the Punjab government was to resolve the revenue-related problems under one roof.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich said that the Revenue Public Service is being organized in the first two working days of every month. Orders were issued on the spot to resolve the problems related to the correction of records, death certificates, registry, domicile, and others. Revenue public service was organized in all the tehsils of all three districts of the Bahawalpur division.

More Stories From Pakistan

