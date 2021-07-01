On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Public Service Courts are held across the division and all possible steps are taken to solve and address the problems of the people immediately

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Public Service Courts are held across the division and all possible steps are taken to solve and address the problems of the people immediately.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal while addressing a gathering of Revenue Public Service Court held at deputy commissioner Bahawalpur office.

On the occasion, DC Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, AC Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, AC Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain issued orders to the concerned officers for resolving the issues.

Revenue field staff including Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars were present. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that all possible steps should be taken to redress public issues related to the Revenue Department. Revenue Public Service Courts are meant to solve the problems faced by the people up to the tehsil level.