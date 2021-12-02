UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Hold 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' To Resolve Citizens Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:11 AM

Commissioner, DC hold 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citizens complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Wednesday held a 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' at Tehsil office with the aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned officers were also present.

The citizens recorded their complaints including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

The Commissioner and DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

They received applications from senior citizens and women on priority basis and issued necessary orders.

The Commissioner said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers had also been directed to solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers of Rawalpindi division were also instructed to personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis, adding, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

He said, a proper monitoring system had also been evolved to evaluate the performance of all the revenue and administrative officers and action in accordance with the law would be taken on poor performance.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, 'Revenue khuli kutcheries' were held in all tehsils of Rawalpindi district, adding, out of total 183 applications received in 'khuli kutcheries', 168 issues were resolved on the spot while the authorities concerned were given directions on 15 remaining applications.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Poor Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Women All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.