Commissioner, DC hold 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citizens complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Wednesday held a 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' at Tehsil office with the aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned officers were also present.

The citizens recorded their complaints including issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

The Commissioner and DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

They received applications from senior citizens and women on priority basis and issued necessary orders.

The Commissioner said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to solve the problems related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers had also been directed to solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

He said that revenue officers of Rawalpindi division were also instructed to personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis, adding, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

He said, a proper monitoring system had also been evolved to evaluate the performance of all the revenue and administrative officers and action in accordance with the law would be taken on poor performance.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people as soon as possible and to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, 'Revenue khuli kutcheries' were held in all tehsils of Rawalpindi district, adding, out of total 183 applications received in 'khuli kutcheries', 168 issues were resolved on the spot while the authorities concerned were given directions on 15 remaining applications.