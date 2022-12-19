Commissioner, DC inaugurate AC Saddar new Office building

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new office building of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar.

The estimated construction cost of this project is Rs 25 million.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inspected the ongoing development work of the building. Commissioner directed that the construction works should be completed within stipulated time frame.

He said,"The completion of the development project will increase the beauty of the city and the tourists will get a better environment.

" He directed that a waiting shed should be constructed in the office of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar and that security cameras should also be installed.

Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem told that the office building of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar was a state of art and the construction of the building would be completed in May 2023. He said that separate rooms for staff, a lounge, a waiting area, and separate toilets for women and special persons would be constructed in the AC Saddar office.