UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DC Inaugurate AC Saddar New Office Building

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner, DC inaugurate AC Saddar new Office building

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new office building of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar.

The estimated construction cost of this project is Rs 25 million.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inspected the ongoing development work of the building. Commissioner directed that the construction works should be completed within stipulated time frame.

He said,"The completion of the development project will increase the beauty of the city and the tourists will get a better environment.

" He directed that a waiting shed should be constructed in the office of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar and that security cameras should also be installed.

Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem told that the office building of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar was a state of art and the construction of the building would be completed in May 2023. He said that separate rooms for staff, a lounge, a waiting area, and separate toilets for women and special persons would be constructed in the AC Saddar office.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Saddar May Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

28 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

3 hours ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.