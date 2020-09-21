UrduPoint.com
Commissioner, DC Inaugurate Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:44 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer inaugurated 5-days anti-polio drive after administering drops at Mother and Child health care center

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer inaugurated 5-days anti-polio drive after administering drops at Mother and Child health care center.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner said that polio virus was a big threat to children in future and urged parents to get them vaccinated polio drops to protect children from life long morbidity.

Commissioner directed health officials to ensure effective measures for administering polio drops at Polio centers and transit points so that other children coming from city and other areas to be vaccinated also.

Speaking on the occasion DC Abrar Ahmed Jaffer vowed to make polio drive 100 percent successful as two polio cases were reported from Naushero Feroze district this year.

DC also appealed people to cooperate with the district administration and Health department to get maximum results during polio immunization.

District Health Officer Dr Yar Muhammad Jamali on the occasion said the target of 3,40,319 children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated against Polio during the five-day anti Polio Campaign commenced today throughout the district.

He said that in order to achieve the target 807 mobile, 70 fix, 53 transit and 19 SMT teams were formed.

Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical College Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi, Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar and other officials were present on the occasion.

On the other hand DC Abrar Ahmed visited areas of Dalel Dero, Satpuri and others and viewed the work of Polio drops vaccination to make the campaign effective.

