Commissioner, DC inaugurate Protective Vaccination Campaign

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam on Monday formally launched the '12-day Protective Vaccination Campaign' by cutting the ribbon at Mother and Child Hospital.

The commissioner said that the objective of vaccination launched by the Sindh government was to prevent mothers and children from getting infected with different disastrous diseases. He said that it was now the responsibility of parents to cooperate with vaccination teams of the health department and get their children vaccinated against measles, Rubella and other diseases.

He directed officials of the health department to utilize all available resources in safeguarding the district from diseases children and ensure that not a single child is left non-vaccinated.

On the occasion District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali informed that the 12-day protective vaccination formally launched today would continue till June 17, 2023. He said that all arrangements are finalized to make the vaccination campaign successful.

DHO said that during the campaign more than 24000 children of new born to two years old would be vaccinated as routine immunization while 61000 children from the age of 2 to 5 years would be vaccinated against Measles and Rubella. He said that during the campaign more than 12000 pregnant women would also be vaccinated for prevention from different diseases adding that citizens above the age of 60 years would be administered Corona Booster Dose. Focal Person EPI Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Riaz Shah and other officials were present on the occasion.