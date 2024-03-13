Commissioner, DC inquire about condition of cylinder blast injured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer here on Wednesday visited Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre to inquire about the condition of Haram Gate building collapse victims.

The Commissioner stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued directives for all possible assistance to the relatives and patients.

In this hour of distress, the government and administration are with them, she said adding that best healthcare facilities would be provided to the patients.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani and MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Kazim Khan briefed the Commissioner about the facilities being extended to them.

Earlier, she along with the DC visited the homes of the deceased on Tuesday night.

They expressed condolences to the relatives and ensured all possible assistance.

The DC informed that Chief Minister Punjab has ordered an inquiry into the incident. District administration has also been directed to make complete arrangements for Quran Khakwani.

She also instructed MD WASA to reach the site and change the covers of the manhole in the area, which were changed accordingly.