Commissioner, DC inquire after health of injured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Usman Younis and Deputy Commissioner Umar Chattha visited the Mayo Hospital and inquired after the injured of Anarkali blast here on Friday.

They directed staff to ensure the best possible treatment to patients.

The commissioner said as per directives of the Punjab government the best treatment facilities were being provided to the injured, adding that special counters were also established by the administration at the hospital to facilitate relatives of the injured.

He said that 21 patients were discharged from the hospital while an injured wasin a critical condition.