Commissioner, DC Kohat Break Fast With Aghosh Campus Students, Pledge Support
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali had the privilege of breaking the fast with the students at Aghosh Campus, Kohat.
According to Commissioner office, Commissioner and DC Kohat not only had a pleasant conversation with the students but also discussed their academic activities, future aspirations and extracurricular activities.
They appreciated the hard work, dedication and academic efforts of the students and assured them all possible support and facilities.
They emphasized on the occasion that education is the basic pillar of the development of any nation, and an educated and knowledgeable Pakistan is the guarantee of a bright future.
This meeting not only proved to be a memorable moment for the students but also strengthened their morale and determination.
The students also informed the esteemed officers about their educational struggles and aspirations, who appreciated their passion and reiterated their commitment to provide them with the best educational opportunities.
Under the “Public Agenda” of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Iftar program with students and the public will continue during the holy month of Ramadan to not only promote social harmony but also to make the students realize that the government is taking serious steps for their development and education.
Such programs play an important role in strengthening the educational and social infrastructure of the country, which will prove to be the foundation of a developed and prosperous Pakistan.
APP/azq/378
