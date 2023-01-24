Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabiaya Siyal visits school in Naudero town

UrduPoint.com

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabiaya Siyal on Tuesday said that better educational facilities should be provided in schools so that children could get education without any hindrance.

She expressed these views while giving instructions to the officials of education department during her visit to Government Boys High School Naodero (Larkana).

During the visit, Rabiaya Siyal visited different classes of the school and also took information about studies from the children and appreciated them.

She further said that the study system in all schools of Larkana should be improved.

Director Secondary Education Larkana Region Aziz Ahmed Chachar, DEO Secondary Larkana Akhtar HussainKorejo and other concerned officials were also present.

