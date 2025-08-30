Commissioner, DC Lead Flood Relief Operations In Sargodha Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem have been in the field for five consecutive days, personally supervising flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.
On Saturday, they visited Kot Naja, Madh Ranjha, and other affected areas, meeting families at relief camps who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.
The officials said that on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, food, medicines, clean water, mobile medical units, and livestock camps were being provided.
The commissioner praised the Pakistan Army for their swift rescue efforts, noting that their professionalism and support were a source of hope for victims.
The DC has set up a camp office in the affected area to oversee operations, while assistant commissioners of Bhalwal, Kotmoman, Bhera, and Salanwali are also continuously present in the field. All departments, including Rescue 1122, police, civil defense, livestock, health, and irrigation, are working round the clock to assist the affected people, with staff directed to ensure full attendance at flood relief camps.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner, DC lead flood relief operations in Sargodha division59 seconds ago
-
MD NBF visits Multan Office, meets writers1 minute ago
-
Strict action ordered against fake compensation claims in Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather predicted for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
SCCI felicitates Ziaul Haq Sarhadi over conferring of Pakistan’s highest civil award11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews development projects in a meeting in Taxila11 minutes ago
-
WSSC DI Khan continues dewatering operations after heavy rain11 minutes ago
-
PMYP Chairman discuss youth employment initiatives with industrialists21 minutes ago
-
AC review Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations21 minutes ago
-
Maryum Aurangzeb pledges flood mitigation, public safety for Punjab through unity41 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major drug smuggling bid near Pasni Coast; recovers 187 kg drugs, 225 modern pistols41 minutes ago
-
India’s false narrative against Pakistan to cover up Operation Sindoor exposed41 minutes ago