Commissioner, DC lead flood relief operations in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem have been in the field for five consecutive days, personally supervising flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

On Saturday, they visited Kot Naja, Madh Ranjha, and other affected areas, meeting families at relief camps who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

The officials said that on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, food, medicines, clean water, mobile medical units, and livestock camps were being provided.

The commissioner praised the Pakistan Army for their swift rescue efforts, noting that their professionalism and support were a source of hope for victims.

The DC has set up a camp office in the affected area to oversee operations, while assistant commissioners of Bhalwal, Kotmoman, Bhera, and Salanwali are also continuously present in the field. All departments, including Rescue 1122, police, civil defense, livestock, health, and irrigation, are working round the clock to assist the affected people, with staff directed to ensure full attendance at flood relief camps.