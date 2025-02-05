Commissioner, DC leads rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A rally was held in Hyderabad, Sindh, to show support for the Kashmiri people. The Rally, led by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, started at Shahbaz Building and ended at Postmaster General Chowk.

Different people took part, including government officials, police officers, women, students, and staff from different departments.

They carried banners and flags with slogans calling for Kashmir's freedom and right to self-determination.

On this Occasion the Division Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon while talking with media said, that today we celebrate Self-Determination Day in solidarity with the Kashmiri people, we will continue to help Kashmiri Muslims politically and in every way.

Today, the excitement of the district including Hyderabad division is to be seen in which all the officers, police, students and women of the district are participating in full force and expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.

The people of Pakistan including Hyderabad have been with Kashmir and will always be with it like a lead wall. He said that Kashmir is the agenda of our incomplete freedom struggle which we will complete one day.

On other hand Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abdin Memon talked to the media, saying the rally aimed to send a strong message to the world that Pakistan stands for peace, and Kashmir is crucial to this nation.

He noted that despite UN resolutions since 1948, Kashmir's autonomy and independence remain unimplemented. Instead, India's actions since 2019 have caused immense suffering for the Kashmiri people.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abidin Memon reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to standing with Kashmir, emphasizing the nation's efforts to ensure all UN resolutions are implemented.

This rally demonstrated the strong bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, with the people joining hands to support their Kashmiri counterparts. As Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, this show of unity sends a powerful message to the world, Pakistan stands united with Kashmir.

Additional Commissioner II Abdul Khalique Baloch, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Hattaf Siyal, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saood Lond and other officials were also participated in Kashmir Solidarity Walk.