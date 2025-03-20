Commissioner, DC meet Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari paid a visit to the renowned Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi during a visit to his residence in Shujabad on Thursday and enquired about the health of the ailing poet.

The commissioner paid glowing tribute to Shakir Shujabadi and described him as a literary identity of this area. Amir Kareem Khan said that literary services of the ailing poet were undeniable and promised that all possible modern health facilities would be extended for the poet’s treatment.