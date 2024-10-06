Commissioner, DC Meet UoS Deans
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem on Sunday
visited the University of Sargodha and met Dean of Social Science Department Prof Dr Masood Sarwar
Awan and other deans.
The purpose of visit was to get information about the aims and objectives of the Roller Economic
Transformation Lab, which was formed by mutual cooperation, presented suggestions to play a role
in the development of agriculture in this region in collaboration with the administrative institutions.
Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan said the main objective of RET lab was to strengthen the local
economy by solving agricultural problems through research-based policies. He said that through
the lab, local rural people and organizations had to meet their needs and priorities and ensure
sustainable measures, as well as provide technical advice on crop management, cattle care,
best practices in agriculture and facilitate access to modern agricultural technology.
Prof Dr. Masood further informed that through RET lab, support would be provided in the implementation
of agricultural business planning, market research and access to financial resources, planning
and implementation of programs related to rural education, health care and local governance.
Better cultivation of crops, higher yield strategy would be developed.
He said links between farmers and agribusiness personalities would be facilitated, adding that
new markets would be explored for agricultural products of Sargodha division. He further stated
that another objective of the lab would be to provide guidance and support to those interested
in agricultural business and also to assist in accessing the registration and financing of such
businesses.
Other university experts said that reducing dependence on one crop, proper use of fertilizers,
agricultural drugs and seeds, protecting crops from diseases, soil analysis, proper and timely
use of water, apart from the use of modern agricultural machinery were included in the project.
They said that 80 percent of Pakistan's middle class lives in the villages, adding that agriculture
accounts for 4% of GDP and in some developing countries it accounts for 25% of GDP, this
lab would help to make the people living in the villages economically prosperous.
The experts said that a pilot project of RET lab had been done in Chak No. 118 North of Sargodha,
which was expected to achieve encouraging results.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan termed the Roller Economic Transformation Lab was an important
step towards sustainable development and emphasized the need for the administrative bodies
to provide full support to the stakeholders.
