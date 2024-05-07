Open Menu

Published May 07, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi along with the Deputy Commissioner Tuesday visited different areas of South District and took stock of the city's improvement measures and later presided over the review meeting at the DC office.

While presiding over the meeting The DC South Altaf Sario about the measures to provide civic facilities DC said a digital system has been introduced for issuing domicile in the district. A Domicile Desk was also set up in the office where necessary information is being provided and applications are processed. This also fulfills the requirements of transparency in issuance of domicile and the citizens have been facilitated in obtaining domicile, the Commissioner was told.

On the occasion, the Commissioner also inspected the domicile desk. Naqvi was briefed and told that in view of the expected monsoon rains, an emergency plan has been made in the district to protect the citizens from rain damage.

Preparations are being made to deal with the rains in the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that the deputy commissioner will hold a separate meeting with the municipal commissioners of the Municipal and Town Municipal administrations to deal with the expected rains.

