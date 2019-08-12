UrduPoint.com
Commissioner, DC Review Cleanliness Operation

Mon 12th August 2019

Commissioner, DC review cleanliness operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) ::Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner separately paid visits to different parts of the city to review cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Adha here on Monday.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu went into different areas and streets to witness lifting waste of sacrificial animals. He expressed satisfaction over cleanliness operation being conducted to keep the city clean.

He said: "no banned outfit would be allowed to collect animal hides, but only those have obtained No Objection Certificates from district administration". He said sanitary workers having good performance would be awarded prizes and certificates. He also appealed people to cooperate with sanitary workers to keep the city clean.

Meanwhile DC Amir Khatak also visited Doulat Gate, Dehli Gate, Fountain Intersection, Khooni Burj and Pak Gate. He also expressed satisfaction over cleanliness operation.

